Jennifer Leyden Sells 36,544 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 36,544 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $161,159.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,229.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Leyden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jennifer Leyden sold 37,448 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $185,742.08.

Getty Images Stock Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GETY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 19.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Getty Images by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

