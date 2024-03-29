Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.34 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

