Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,046 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 54,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KB opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.