DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,635 shares of company stock valued at $24,020,621. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $138.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.84. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

