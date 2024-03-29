Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,414 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

