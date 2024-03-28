PFG Investments LLC Sells 600 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $315.64 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $325.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

