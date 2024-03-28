Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,002,000 after buying an additional 233,789 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.