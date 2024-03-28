PFG Investments LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 136,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $65.39 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

