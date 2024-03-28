PFG Investments LLC Sells 5,919 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas stock opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

