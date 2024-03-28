PFG Investments LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,022,000 after purchasing an additional 274,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $101.54 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

