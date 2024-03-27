Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 285.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.96.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
