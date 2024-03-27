Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 285.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $395.40 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The company has a market cap of $403.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.