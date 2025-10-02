V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

FedEx Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.64 and a 200-day moving average of $226.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $308.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

