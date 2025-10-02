Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $231,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $228,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $236,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $261.66 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $205.40 and a one year high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.67 and a 200 day moving average of $257.92. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

