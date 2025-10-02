Tractor Supply Company $TSCO Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,756,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,851.40. The trade was a 65.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $390,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,292.80. The trade was a 14.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,912. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

