Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $343.72 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.01.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

