GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. $EBAY

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in eBay by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 111,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 184,169 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 120,466 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 53,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,728 shares of company stock worth $10,047,092. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

