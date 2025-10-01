Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 49 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin acquired 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.01 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Huber Research raised FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $359.10.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

