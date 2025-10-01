Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 16.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,324.80. This represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III purchased 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,224.37. This trade represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. UBS Group raised Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of COO opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

