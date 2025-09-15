Swedbank AB Has $15.53 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Swedbank AB increased its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

