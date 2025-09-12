Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $450,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $182.14 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.