VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Position Increased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1,944.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 237,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 226,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

