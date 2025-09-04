9,300 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,689,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,250,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,084,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in BankUnited by 893.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 285,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BankUnited from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,080.33. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $135,765.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,921.95. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BKU opened at $38.80 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.29.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

