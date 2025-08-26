Critical Survey: Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) versus Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) and Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Quanex Building Products has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Hillman Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanex Building Products $1.63 billion 0.62 $33.06 million $0.59 37.32 Hillman Solutions $1.47 billion 1.34 $17.25 million $0.11 91.00

Quanex Building Products has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions. Quanex Building Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hillman Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Quanex Building Products and Hillman Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanex Building Products 1.05% 10.02% 4.64% Hillman Solutions 1.44% 8.86% 4.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.5% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Quanex Building Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quanex Building Products and Hillman Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanex Building Products 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hillman Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50

Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.59%. Hillman Solutions has a consensus target price of $11.4167, indicating a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Quanex Building Products’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quanex Building Products is more favorable than Hillman Solutions.

Summary

Hillman Solutions beats Quanex Building Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. It offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry. In addition, the company provides various non-fenestration components and products, including solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. It sells its products to OEMs in the building products industry through sales representatives, direct sales force, distributors, and independent sales agents. Quanex Building Products Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

