Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $3.29 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,308 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average of $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

