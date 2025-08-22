Mendel Money Management Sells 217 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mendel Money Management lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average is $136.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

