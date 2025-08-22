Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Metallus Inc. $MTUS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Metallus were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Metallus by 108.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Metallus by 60.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Metallus by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Metallus in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of MTUS stock opened at $15.9370 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $666.64 million, a P/E ratio of -31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Metallus had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The firm had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metallus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTUS. Sidoti raised Metallus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Metallus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Metallus in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity at Metallus

In related news, COO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 193,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,368. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,560. This represents a 7.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,974 shares of company stock worth $786,532 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Metallus Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

Featured Stories

