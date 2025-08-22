Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Phreesia worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Phreesia by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Phreesia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Phreesia by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 114,280 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.70 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 23,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $676,276.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 193,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,035. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,763.79. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,007 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

