Opes Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,579 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 35,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 145.1% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,525,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $273,751,000 after purchasing an additional 232,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,199.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

