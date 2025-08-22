Invesco Ltd. Has $17.83 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 102,608 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Stewart Information Services worth $17,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,736.01. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. This represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at $70.5620 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.31%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.