Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.