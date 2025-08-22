Black Swift Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 145.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.63 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

