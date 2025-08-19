Swiss National Bank Has $5.35 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.1%

DNB opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $22,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,109,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,266,663.96. This represents a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

