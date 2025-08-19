Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Relx Plc $RELX

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,399 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $38,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Relx by 40.1% during the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 194,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $757,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 103.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 54,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 9.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

NYSE:RELX opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2634 per share. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.