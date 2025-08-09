PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PACS Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter.

PACS Group Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:PACS opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

PACS Group Profile

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

