Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $299,000 in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Dodge & Cox grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after buying an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after purchasing an additional 534,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,891,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after purchasing an additional 287,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,726,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,478,000 after purchasing an additional 247,336 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $49.58 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

