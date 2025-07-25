FY2025 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Cut by Analyst

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 613,025 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2,273.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

