Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 26,862 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,862 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $128,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $800,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,339,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.39, for a total value of $536,651,023.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 887,933,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,683,180,030.61. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,947,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,588,785. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

