Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,385 Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nutanix by 98.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 147.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,552,549 shares of company stock worth $426,621,281. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.