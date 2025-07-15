Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Everest Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $341.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.66. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.32 EPS. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $362.00 target price on shares of Everest Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.