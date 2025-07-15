Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $7,142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.22 and a 1 year high of $267.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total transaction of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,224,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.