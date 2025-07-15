Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,722 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,468,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 214,087 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25,132.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 212,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,671,000 after acquiring an additional 211,617 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after acquiring an additional 199,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,789,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $256.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

