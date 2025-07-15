Cerity Partners LLC Buys 507 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

