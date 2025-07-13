Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $355.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $295.79 and a 12 month high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. AON's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AON from $436.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

