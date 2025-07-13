Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 11th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, and Unity Software are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or provide hardware, software and services for immersive virtual environments. They include manufacturers of VR headsets and sensors, developers of virtual worlds and applications, and platform operators that host VR content. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth of applications ranging from gaming and education to healthcare and enterprise training. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded down $9.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $718.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,506,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,476,884. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $672.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.55. 8,297,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,213,588. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16 and a beta of -0.81. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,861,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,171. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 2.29.

