Biotech Stocks To Follow Today – July 9th

ProKidney, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bloom Energy, AbbVie, argenex, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Moderna are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that apply biological processes and engineering techniques to develop products and services in medicine, agriculture and environmental science. These firms typically devote large portions of their budgets to research and development of new drugs, therapies and diagnostic tools, which must clear rigorous clinical trials and regulatory approvals. As a result, biotech stocks often carry higher volatility and growth potential compared with more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

ProKidney (PROK)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

NASDAQ PROK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. 184,527,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $10.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,252. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of BE traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,966,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,941. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.08 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $29.83.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,253. The firm has a market cap of $335.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66.

argenex (ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $543.35. 355,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,010. argenex has a 12-month low of $442.75 and a 12-month high of $678.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $572.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.22. 374,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,736. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.33.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 5,383,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,769,967. Moderna has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $129.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

