Best Robotics Stocks To Follow Now – July 10th

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, Terex, Applied Industrial Technologies, EPAM Systems, and Ouster are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robots and related automation technologies—ranging from industrial arms and service bots to AI-driven sensors and control systems. Buying these equities lets investors gain exposure to the growth potential of robotics applications in manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and beyond. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 129,633,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,496,388. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $164.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,820,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $9.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.59. 260,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,117. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Terex (TEX)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,103. Terex has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.11. The stock had a trading volume of 239,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,444. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $182.21 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.33.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.37. The stock had a trading volume of 323,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,120. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $138.15 and a 12 month high of $269.00.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

OUST stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 1,541,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,456. Ouster has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.75.

