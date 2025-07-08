139 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,725,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

TDY opened at $514.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.34. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $381.39 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.37%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

