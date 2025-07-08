IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,282,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $841,461,000 after buying an additional 712,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after buying an additional 902,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $162.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day moving average of $172.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $252.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of IQVIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.