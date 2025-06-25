Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 1,897 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $2,877,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

