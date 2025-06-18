Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.6%

SMPL opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $186,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,252.75. This trade represents a 28.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

